Two films hit Bangladeshi theatres today

Bangladeshi theatres welcome two new cinematic offerings today. The Nepali film "Missing: Keti Harayeko Suchana" has officially premiered in local cinemas. Joining the lineup is the highly anticipated release, "Ali", directed by Biplob Hayder.

This marks a new chapter in the screening of South Asian language films in Bangladesh, which began in 2023 with Shah Rukh Khan's "Pathaan", followed by "Jawan", "Dunki", "Animal", and others—all Indian productions. Now, "Missing", directed by Dipendra Gauchan, becomes the first Nepali film to enter Bangladeshi cinemas.

Photo: Collected

'Ali': A story of Resilience and sibling bond

"Ali" centres on the story of a man with autism and his sister Roshni. Roshni dreams of studying in Dhaka and becoming independent, while Ali fears the city's dangers. A tragic accident separates the siblings, forcing Ali, who is speech-impaired, into a battle for survival amidst loneliness, abuse, and societal rejection. Despite it all, Roshni continues to fight for her brother's return.

The titular role of Ali is played by Irfan Sajjad, with Protigga as Roshni. The cast also includes Tashdik Namira Ahmed, Misha Sawdagar, Kazi Hayat, Shahiduzzaman Selim, Shatabdi Wadud, and Shawkat Sajal. Though originally intended for an Eid release, the film hits theatres today.

Photo: Collected

'Missing': A tale of misunderstanding, abduction, and unexpected love

Nepal's "Missing: Keti Harayeko Suchana" explores a story born from a misunderstanding between love and abduction. A boy meets a girl through a dating app, then kidnaps her using drugged coffee, transporting her from a hilly region to the plains of Madhesh Province. Over time, their fear turns into friendship, and eventually, love blossoms between these two people from different communities.

Starring Najir Husen and Srishti Shrestha, the film beautifully portrays Nepal's rural landscapes, folk culture, and everyday life in the Terai region. It was well-received upon its January 24 release in Nepal.