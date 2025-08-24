After Barsha, Ananta Jalil also declares ‘retirement’ from films

From a businessman, Ananta Jalil eventually stepped into the world of cinema as an actor. He starred mainly in films he himself produced. It was through films that he met Afiea Nusrat Barsha. Together, the pair acted in about 10 films over the span of 15 years. A few months ago, Barsha announced that she would no longer act in films. She said she would complete the two or so projects currently in hand, and then step away from the industry. Now, her husband—garment entrepreneur turned film producer and actor Ananta Jalil—has also declared that he will quit acting. In explaining his decision, he brought up his sons.

In 2010, Ananta and Barsha first appeared on the big screen in "Khoj: The Search". After that, the duo went on to star together in "Hriday Banga Dheu", "The Speed", "Most Welcome", "Nissartho Bhalobasha", "Most Welcome 2", "Din: The Day", "Kill Him", among others—totalling 10 films. While none of their performances left a lasting impression on audiences, the films they appeared in invariably generated discussion for one reason or another.

A few months back, actress Barsha told the press that she was leaving cinema because of her children, "My two children are growing up. If they see their mother as a film heroine, what will they think? That thought alone made me decide to step away from acting." Now her husband, Ananta, has followed suit, announcing his intention to leave the film industry during a private television talk show on Saturday night.

Hinting at his reasons, Ananta explained, "We have two sons, aged 10 and 7-and-a-half, studying at an English-medium school in Dhaka, where they also take Arabic lessons. Their classes end around noon, then after lunch they have a private tutor, and later head to madrasa before returning home in the evening. They are busier than Barsha herself. Since they are pursuing a general Islamic education, having their mother in films would not be seen positively. Naturally, I too feel the same—they would not like to see us in the cinema."

The star couple still have unfinished projects in hand, including "The Spy" and "Netri: The Leader". Ananta said, "We currently have two or three films. Some are half done, others are 70 percent complete. Once those are wrapped up, perhaps then…The truth is, after the pandemic and the Russia–Ukraine war, business has demanded much more of my attention. Otherwise such a large workforce could collapse."