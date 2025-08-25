Actors’ Equity Bangladesh hosts special workshop

Actors' Equity Bangladesh recently organised a two-day special workshop titled "Communication and Skill Development" for its newly enlisted members. The workshop, held on August 22 and 23 at the organisation's office in Niketan, was attended by 40 participants.

Prominent figures from different fields shared guidance on various important aspects of the acting profession. Among the speakers were Tauquir Ahmed, Masud Mohiuddin, Mahmud Manzur, Jony Haque, Syed Ahmed Shawki, Konok Khondokar, Professor Dr Salahuddin Kawser Biplob, and Swadhin Goswami.

In his closing remarks, the organisation's president, Azad Abul Kalam, said, "Actors' Equity will continue to organise workshops of diverse formats in the future to help members further enhance their professional skills."

The workshop was inaugurated on August 22 by former president Ahsan Habib Nasim. It was planned by Rajib Salehin, coordinated by A K Azad Setu, and successfully carried out with the support of the executive committee members of Actors' Equity Bangladesh.