Swapnadal to celebrate Selim Al Deen’s 75th birth anniversary today

Natyacharya Selim Al Deen was a playwright who sought the roots of Bengali drama, and his contributions to the art of playwriting remain unparalleled. He transformed traditional Bengali theatre by introducing innovative writing styles and performance techniques. Today marks the 75th birth anniversary of this theatrical legend, who was born in Shenerkhil village of Sonagazi Upazila of Feni.

To commemorate this occasion, the popular theatre group Swapnadal has organised a special event titled "Natyacharya Selim Al Deen Birth Anniversary 2024" today. Due to ongoing venue closures, this year's celebrations will be more subdued, with the traditional procession and flower offerings being scaled down.

In addition, the organisers have decided to hold an online discussion and webinar dedicated to the theatre pioneer. This marks the 30th instalment of Swapnadal's regular festival held in his honour. The slogan for this year's event is: "The artistic power of Bengali theatre will conquer the world—Selim Al Deen and Rabindranath are immortal and everlasting."

According to the organisers, the event is scheduled to commence at 10am today at Jahangirnagar University with a memorial procession by Swapnadal and a flower tribute at the playwright's grave. A special online session is set to be held at 9pm on Facebook Live, featuring discussions on Selim Al Deen's life, work, and philosophy, along with a webinar titled "Selim Al Deen in Direction: The Echo of Dualism in the Playwright's Persona."

The main presentation will be delivered by Zahid Repon, founder and chief secretary of Swapnadal. The event will be presided over by Professor Rashid Harun of the Drama and Dramatics Department at Jahangirnagar University, with additional discussions from Islam Shafiq, Ali Hasan, Fazle Rabbi Sukorno, and others. The webinar will be moderated by senior Swapnadal member and theatre activist Juena Shabnam.

In the coming days, Swapnadal will also stage a special performance of their production "Hargaj", directed by Zahid Repon. This play is based on the modern narrative style of Bengali theatre pioneered by Natyacharya Selim Al Deen himself.

Selim Al deen introduced epic realism in Bengali literature, and several of his works including "Bashon", "Atotayi", "Keramat Mangal", "Hat Hodai" and "Chaka" follow this pattern. He also brought out the folklore tradition called Katha-natya in his dramas "Joiboti Koinnar Mon" and "Hargaj". Selim Al-Deen revived Mymensingh Geetika and penned a few plays following the pattern.

Although Selim Al Deen began his professional life as a copywriter for an advertising agency, he later devoted the rest of his career to teaching. In 1974, he joined Jahangirnagar University as a lecturer in the Bengali Department and remained at the university until his passing. He was the founding chairman of the university's Department of Drama and Dramatics.

Selim Al Deen passed away in Dhaka on January 14, 2008. He was laid to rest on the Jahangirnagar University campus, where his legacy continues to inspire generations of students and artists.