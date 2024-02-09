Sreebash Basak’s solo art exhibition set to run until February 13

Today's late afternoon saw the inauguration of artist Sreebash Basak's first solo art exhibition, featuring his collection of paintings entitled "Chitopotro" at Safiuddin Shilpalay in the capital's Dhanmondi area.

A multitude of esteemed artists and cultural luminaries, with renowned artist Rafiqun Nabi as the chief guest, decked the occasion with their attendance, which commenced at 4:00pm.

Sreebash Basak, mentored by esteemed masters such as Shilpacharya Zainul Abedin, Quamrul Hassan, Anwarul Haque, Safiuddin Ahmed, and Mohammad Kibria, honed his artistic skills and vision.

He developed a simplified rendition of Oriental art, traditional folk art, and other styles, captivating the interest and admiration of aficionados of traditional art forms.

The experienced artist has painted folk characters, features of people, the natural beauty of Bangladesh, various festivities, diverse communities, animals, and birds with the use of flamboyant colours and smooth lines.

The exhibition which has commenced starting Friday (February 9), is scheduled to run until Tuesday (February 13).