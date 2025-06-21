A pillar of Bangladeshi photography collapses

"I live every moment", Chanchal Mahmood frequently said to his friends and colleagues. Even throughout his last days, when he faced considerable physical ailments, alongside the mental trauma of his wife, Raina Mahmood, battling cancer, he genuinely tried to stand by his life's philosophy of 'painting with light.'

The Bangladeshi photographer, educator, and journalist breathed his last on Friday, June 20, at approximately 9:30pm, while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Dhaka. He was 68. The pioneer in Bangladeshi photography had been battling various health complications for an extended period, a battle he fought with characteristic resilience until the end.

Chanchal Mahmood was not just a photographer; he was a visionary who profoundly shaped the landscape of visual arts in Bangladesh. Born on March 13 in Dhaka, with ancestral roots in Narsingdi, Mahmood initially harboured dreams of becoming a painter. However, it was the astute guidance of his teacher, Rafiqun Nabi, who recognised his innate talent for composition and aesthetic sensibility, that steered him towards photography with the timeless advice to "paint with light." This pivotal moment set him on a path that he found profoundly fulfilling.

His journey began in 1977, with his professional career taking off in 1978. Emerging in a nascent, post-war Bangladesh where unconventional careers faced skepticism and resources were scarce, Mahmood's dedication was a testament to his passion. He is widely credited as a pioneer in the professionalisation of model and fashion photography in Bangladesh, elevating the craft and setting new standards for an industry still in its infancy. His keen eye extended beyond fashion, capturing the nuances of daily life, landscapes, and news, and showing a particular fondness for working with children.

Beyond his lens, Chanchal Mahmood was a revered educator. He established Chanchal Mahmood Photography, through which he mentored thousands of aspiring photographers, nurturing new talent and contributing immensely to the growth of the photographic community. He often expressed immense pride in the success of his students, finding deep accomplishment in their recognition of his guidance.

His philosophy was deeply rooted in its power as a historical document. He believed in the medium's ability to preserve moments for future generations, often lamenting the lack of a dedicated institution to properly archive and honour the works of past Bangladeshi photographers. He, moreover, viewed photography as a potent tool for social commentary and positive change, consistently advocating for its role in shaping public discourse.

Throughout his illustrious career, Chanchal Mahmood received numerous accolades, including the Ekushey Padak. More recently, in 2022, he received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the BABISAS Awards. He was also an active member of the Bangladesh Photographic Society, Proof News, and the Commonwealth Journalism Society.

In his personal life, Chanchal Mahmood was the younger of two brothers, born to Mohammad Bashiruddin and Firoza Begum. He is survived by his wife Raina Mahmood; their son, Nabil; and their daughters, Raisa and Barsha.

Chanchal Mahmood's passing leaves a void in the photographic landscape of Bangladesh. Yet, his immense legacy of ground-breaking imagery, dedicated mentorship, and an unwavering belief in the power of the camera lives on. Many stars of the 90s and 2000s were first photographed by him. Beyond that, his humility, persistence, and willingness to bring up others will remain his legacy.