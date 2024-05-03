Bangladeshi comedian embarks on first international tour

Amin Hannan Chowdhury is set to embark on his first international tour in Australia. Initially uncertain about ticket sales, Amin was pleasantly surprised by the overwhelming response upon announcing his show. Presently, he is touring across three distinct cities in Australia.

When reflecting on his journey as a comedian and the upcoming event, Amin expressed, "I might end up broke after this, but I'll be the happiest. The production costs are high, and not all of it may make it to the internet, but I aim to bring Non-Resident Bangladeshis to the event, ensure we share laughter, and take them on a journey back home."

He also shared, "I started from a 100 sq ft room at Gulshan, Naveed's Comedy Club, a place that I call home. Over time, the audience grew, the stage expanded, and my jokes... well, they got worse. As a comedian, I used to watch international comedians tour worldwide. I dreamed of it, and now I'm living it. Everything takes time, and it always feels impossible until someone achieves it."

The comedian's debut show in Adelaide sold out within a week of tickets being released, while tickets are still available for Melbourne and Sydney. This event is a milestone for local comedians as it will gauge the demand for Bangla-speaking stand-up comedy on an international scale.