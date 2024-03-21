AFD’s ‘Boishakh in the Land of Tiger’ exhibition to kick off on Friday

A solo exhibition featuring the works of Patua Nazir Hossain is set to grace La Gallerie at the Alliance Française de Dhaka. The event, titled "Boishakh in the Land of Tiger", will commence on March 22 at 5:00pm.

This promising exhibition will run until April 2, offering ample time for art enthusiasts to immerse themselves in the profound and evocative portrayals by the acclaimed artist.

Photo: Courtesy

Nazir Hossain's artworks intricately depict various forms of the Royal Bengal Tiger in numerous pattachitra paintings, skillfully capturing diverse folk elements from Bangla mythology. Beyond its portrayal as a quadruped feline, the Royal Bengal Tiger symbolises the unyielding spirit of Bangladesh, embodying resilience and strength.

The artiste eloquently communicates this sentiment through his paintings, weaving together a rich tapestry of folk motifs, indigenous symbols, and fables. In Hossain's artworks, these fables come alive with vibrant colours and easily recognisable aphorisms, inviting viewers into a world both familiar and enchanting.

Photo: Courtesy

Delightful scenes, such as a tiger playing ektara or pulling a cart in a bucolic setting, evoke smiles from spectators. Hossain's distinctive yet accessible style has yielded a collection of artworks that are impeccably timed for the approaching Bangla New Year festivities.

The exhibition forms an integral part of the 'Francophonie Festival 2024' celebration, which is jointly organised by France, Switzerland, and Canada.

The exhibition is open for all from Monday to Saturday, with opening hours running from 3pm to 8pm. It will remain closed on Sundays.