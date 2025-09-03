Stars assemble to celebrate Sabina Yasmin’s birthday

Today marks the birthday of legendary singer Sabina Yasmin, one of the most celebrated voices in Bangladeshi music. To honour the occasion, Channel i is hosting a festive gathering, bringing together stars from across the industry.

Music icon Syed Abdul Hadi and popular singer Kanak Chapa joined in to extend their wishes, alongside filmmaker Matin Rahman and media personality Shykh Seraj. The event is set to be a heartfelt celebration of Yasmin's life and career, blending warm tributes with shared memories.

A special "Taroka Kothon" episode, directed by Ananna Ruma, revisits Yasmin's remarkable journey — from her childhood and first playback performance to her decades of influence on the nation's music.

This episode will be aired on September 4, at 12:30pm on Channel i, offering fans a chance to learn about stories of her artistry and the milestones that shaped her career, imbuing the programme with nostalgia and admiration.