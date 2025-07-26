Slipknot to release 40+ unreleased tracks for 25th anniversary reissue

American heavy metal band Slipknot are marking the 25th anniversary of their landmark debut album with a special reissue of Slipknot (1999), featuring more than 40 previously unreleased tracks. As reported by Billboard, the deluxe edition will be released on September 5 under Roadrunner Records.

The reissue includes a total of 59 tracks, spread across six vinyl LPs. The collection features early demos, alternate mixes, live recordings, and a range of rarities. The box set will also include newly designed artwork, archival band photos, and nine limited-edition photo cards.

To accompany the announcement, Slipknot released a demo version of "Prosthetics" — an early iteration of the track that predates their work with producer Ross Robinson. The compilation also includes early recordings of fan favourites like "Wait and Bleed" and "Spit It Out", with mixes from Jay Baumgardner and Ulrich Wild. Live performances from 1999 in Hartford, Connecticut, and arena shows from the UK and Iowa in 2000 are also featured.

Reflecting on the milestone, guitarist Jim Root told Billboard, "We didn't know if there would be anything after the first record. We just wanted people to hear it. The success that followed — selling records, touring — that was a dream come true."

Originally released in June 1999, Slipknot achieved double platinum status and is credited with reshaping the heavy metal genre through its aggressive sound and theatrical nine-member lineup. Over the years, the band has sold over 30 million albums worldwide, collected a Grammy, and earned numerous gold and platinum certifications.

Earlier this week, a limited edition run of 100 box sets was released through a mysterious website, which crashed due to overwhelming demand. All units were sold out instantly. A wider 'blood-splatter' vinyl edition, limited to 1,899 copies, has since been announced and will be available via select physical and digital retailers.