SI Sumon releases new song ‘Boka Manush’

Renowned Bangladeshi musician SI Sumon has returned to the music scene with his new single, "Boka Manush", now available on his official YouTube channel.

The song, written, composed, and arranged by Sumon himself, explores themes of solitude and introspection through deeply emotional lyrics and melody.

What makes this release stand out is that Sumon also personally created the animated video and handled the editing, showcasing his diverse talents beyond music.

The track, released via a Facebook Live session from the San Francisco Bay Area on June 16, was attended by his close friends and patrons Mohammad Zaman and Helal Chowdhury.

Though Sumon had withdrawn from the public eye for several years, focusing on his journey, he began recording music again around 2019. "Boka Manush" marks his latest step in this musical resurgence.

Sumon, who began his musical career in 1991, is celebrated not only as a singer but also as a guitarist, lyricist, composer, sound engineer, and video creator.

The artiste intentionally chooses to release music on his own platform, citing copyright and creative control issues with commercial labels. "Many companies demand full rights without offering proper valuation or compensation," he explained. "Releasing through my YouTube channel helps maintain artistic freedom while delivering directly to listeners."

"Boka Manush" has already started to receive praise from audiences in Bangladesh and abroad, with more songs and a surprise project set to release soon.