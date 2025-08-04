‘Proticchobi’ showcases Nowrid Amin’s artistry and global reach

Singer-songwriter Nowrid Amin kicked off the year with the release of his second solo album, "Proticchobi", on January 1, 2025. Since its release, the album has been met with enthusiastic praise from audiences both at home and abroad.

"Proticchobi", distributed via global music platform OneRPM, is now available for streaming on Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, and YouTube Music.

It is a 13-track album featuring eight brand new compositions, four remastered versions of fan-favourite songs, and one cover. The lyrics are credited to a talented lineup of writers, including Nowrid himself, Kazi Ruhul Amin, Homaira Nirjhar, and Andaleeb.

True to his signature style, Nowrid Amin handled the mixing, mastering, and production independently, showcasing his range as both a musician and a producer.

Listeners have notably praised standout tracks like "Ei Chobi", "Khuji", and "Maya Mrigo" for their emotional depth and rich sound.

"Proticchobi" essentially showcases Nowrid Amin's personal style and musical range, expanding his global reach.