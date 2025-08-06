Ozzy Osbourne immortalised on death certificate

Ozzy Osbourne has always done things his own way — and even in death, the Prince of Darkness leaves behind a legacy as loud and chaotic as the life he lived. The heavy metal icon's death certificate, recently made public, reveals a job title that perfectly encapsulates his untamed spirit: "songwriter, performer and rock legend."

The document, filed by his daughter Aimee Osbourne with a registry in London, isn't just a standard bureaucratic formality — it reads more like the final verse of a headbanging anthem. For decades, Ozzy wasn't just a musician; he was a force of nature. From fronting "Black Sabbath" and helping birth heavy metal, to his eccentric solo career and reality TV antics, his influence cut across generations and genres.

Listing "rock legend" as a profession may raise bureaucratic eyebrows — but for fans and followers of the "Madman of Rock", it's a fitting tribute. Ozzy never lived within convention. Whether biting the head off a bat or screaming through a thunderous set on stage, his life was never ordinary.

The man who built a career on chaos, darkness, and distortion has now been given an official farewell as powerful as any of his final encores.

Because for Ozzy Osbourne, anything less than legendary simply wouldn't do.