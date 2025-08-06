Music
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Wed Aug 6, 2025 01:01 PM
Last update on: Wed Aug 6, 2025 01:04 PM

Most Viewed

Music
Music

Ozzy Osbourne immortalised on death certificate

Wed Aug 6, 2025 01:01 PM
Last update on: Wed Aug 6, 2025 01:04 PM
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Wed Aug 6, 2025 01:01 PM Last update on: Wed Aug 6, 2025 01:04 PM
Ozzy Osbourne immortalised on death certificate
Photo: Collected

Ozzy Osbourne has always done things his own way — and even in death, the Prince of Darkness leaves behind a legacy as loud and chaotic as the life he lived. The heavy metal icon's death certificate, recently made public, reveals a job title that perfectly encapsulates his untamed spirit: "songwriter, performer and rock legend."

The document, filed by his daughter Aimee Osbourne with a registry in London, isn't just a standard bureaucratic formality — it reads more like the final verse of a headbanging anthem. For decades, Ozzy wasn't just a musician; he was a force of nature. From fronting "Black Sabbath" and helping birth heavy metal, to his eccentric solo career and reality TV antics, his influence cut across generations and genres.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Listing "rock legend" as a profession may raise bureaucratic eyebrows — but for fans and followers of the "Madman of Rock", it's a fitting tribute. Ozzy never lived within convention. Whether biting the head off a bat or screaming through a thunderous set on stage, his life was never ordinary. 

The man who built a career on chaos, darkness, and distortion has now been given an official farewell as powerful as any of his final encores. 

Ramy Youssef departs Will Ferrell’s Netflix golf comedy
Read more

Ramy Youssef departs Will Ferrell’s Netflix golf comedy

Because for Ozzy Osbourne, anything less than legendary simply wouldn't do.

Related topic:
Ozzy Osbournedeath certificatesongwriter, performer and rock legend
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Elected leadership can restore union parishad functioning

3m ago

Fast-track services at Dhaka ward councillor offices

7m ago

Streamlining citizens' data services is crucial

5m ago

Sharon Osbourne confirms split with Ozzy: 'I'm not with him'

9y ago

Ozzy Osbourne 'spies' on neighbours

9y ago
|বাংলাদেশ

সংস্কার কমিশনের যে ১৬ সুপারিশ বাস্তবায়ন করেছে অন্তর্বর্তী সরকার

বিচার বিভাগ সংস্কার কমিশনের সুপারিশগুলোর মধ্যে আটটি বাস্তবায়ন করা হয়েছে।

৯ ঘণ্টা আগে
|স্টার মাল্টিমিডিয়া

ভারতের ওপর চড়া শুল্ক, বাংলাদেশের লাভ না ক্ষতি

৮ ঘণ্টা আগে