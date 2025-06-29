Nirjhor celebrates 25 years with a special concert in Dhaka

Bangladeshi rock band Nirjhor marked the 25th anniversary of its musical journey in the first week of June. To celebrate the occasion, a "25th Nirjhor" concert was held last Friday (June 27) at Jatra Biroti in Dhaka.

Notably, Nirjhor began its journey on June 7, 2000, with a solo concert at the Bangladesh Shishu Academy auditorium.

The lineup of Nirjhor at the concert included Joy Shahriar on guitar and vocals, Zamael Tilok on lead guitar, Maruf-Ul Haque on bass guitar, and Tafsir Khan on cajón.

The event was graced by the presence of several well-known personalities, including musicians Shafiq Tuhin, Elita Karim, Saif Zaman, Khayam Sanu Sandhi, and lyricist Robiul Islam Jibon, among others, who came to extend their warm wishes.

In the nearly three-hour-long event, organised by Ajob Karkhana and Jatra Biroti, Joy Shahriar performed songs from Nirjhor's two albums as well as tracks from his other studio albums. Additionally, the audience enjoyed performances by Elita Karim, Saif Zaman, and Khayam Sanu Sandhi in a special segment.