AP/UNB
Sat Aug 16, 2025 10:52 AM
Last update on: Sat Aug 16, 2025 11:05 AM

Megadeth announces final album and 2026 farewell tour
Photo: AP

Legendary American thrash metal band Megadeth announced Thursday that their upcoming album will be their last, and they plan to launch a farewell tour in 2026.

Founder and frontman Dave Mustaine said the timing allows the band to retire "on top" after decades of global success. "Most musicians don't get to go out on their own terms… I have traveled the world and made millions of fans. The hardest part is saying goodbye to them," he said.

Details on the album title, release date, and remaining tour stops have yet to be disclosed. Mustaine urged fans to celebrate the band's legacy, highlighting their influence on guitar music and the metal genre.

The announcement followed a teaser post on Wednesday reading, "The end is near…" Megadeth was formed in 1983 after Mustaine's departure from Metallica and released their debut album, Killing Is My Business… and Business Is Good!, in 1985.

Related topic:
megadethMegadeth farewell tour 2026
