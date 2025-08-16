Ayub Bachchu’s 64th birth anniversary to be celebrated in Dhaka

Among the artistes who elevated Bangladeshi rock music to an international platform, Ayub Bachchu holds a distinct place. Widely regarded as one of the finest guitarists in the subcontinent, today marks the 64th birth anniversary of the late band legend. To commemorate the occasion, Ayub Bachchu Foundation has organised a special event at the Liberation War Museum auditorium in Agargaon, Dhaka.

Photo: Shahreaer Kabir Heemel

Alongside family members, members of LRB and several long-time collaborators from his illustrious career will be present at the programme titled "Ayub Bachchu: Celebrating Life, Legacy and Cholo Bodle Jai". Lyricist Shahid Mahmud Jangi, composer Fuad Naser Babu, and musicians Naquib Khan, Partha Barua, and Bappa Mazumder, among others, will share their memories of the artiste. The event will also feature performances of Ayub Bachchu's songs by contemporary singers, with plans to release some of his unreleased tracks.

Photo: Shahrear Kabir Heemel

Throughout his lifetime, Ayub Bachchu continued recording new songs. In his later years, several tracks remained unreleased for various reasons. Some compositions were left unrecorded, while others awaited mixing or completion. The Ayub Bachchu Foundation has been working to bring these unfinished works to listeners. Last year, the foundation released his song "Inbox", penned by Niyaz Ahmed Anshu.

Photo: Shahrear Kabir Heemel

Born on August 16, 1962, in Chattogram, Ayub Bachchu began his musical journey in college by forming the band "Ugly Boys". In 1977, he joined "Feelings" (now Nagar Baul), where he performed until 1980, before moving on to "Souls". Many of the band's iconic tracks were enriched by his guitar work during his tenure until 1990. On April 5, 1991, he founded his own band, originally named "Little River Band", which later became known as Love Runs Blind (LRB). Ayub Bachchu passed away on October 18, 2018.