Fuad Almuqtadir appeals for support fund, honouring late composer K Zia
Photo: Collected

Renowned music producer Fuad Almuqtadir has issued a heartfelt appeal on social media urging friends, fans, and the music community to support the family of late songwriter and composer K. Zia, who passed away a few weeks ago.

Fuad, who had collaborated with the artiste on numerous projects over the years, highlighted the unsung legacy of the composer, who often worked under work-for-hire contracts that stripped him of royalties and credit. "Most of the time, all his contracts with everyone were made in a way where it was a total buyout… He wasn't entitled to any royalties or residuals," Fuad wrote.

Many notable Bangladeshi artists reportedly benefitted from Zia's ghostwriting, as he sold songs without claiming authorship.

K. Zia leaves behind a young child and wife. In a personal initiative, Fuad has announced plans to set up a small fund or trust to provide future support for Zia's child, particularly for education or urgent needs. Emphasizing that this is not a call for charity, Fuad called it "a responsibility" - particularly for those who benefited from Zia's music, whether acknowledged or not.

"I'm going to donate whatever I can," Fuad said, encouraging others to open their hearts and contribute in remembrance of a man who shaped many songs behind the scenes.

 

