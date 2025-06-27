Baul Khuaj Mia passes away

Baul Khuaj Mia, 83, the composer behind the beloved song "Lagaiya Piriter Duri", passed away at his residence in Daulatpur village, located in Sylhet's Bishwanath upazila, at 3:30pm on Thursday. He had been battling age-related health issues for quite some time.

Born on March 12, 1942, Khuaj Mia was the son of Mawlawi (Muslim religious scholars) Azizur Rahman and Achtura Bibi. His passion for music began early in life. As a child, he was more drawn to singing and playing the flute than to academic studies.

Despite disapproval from his family, he would perform Baul songs in the surrounding villages. In 1962, he became a devoted follower of the musical poet Durbin Shah, often referred to as a "sea of knowledge," and began composing and performing songs rooted in spiritual wisdom and humanism.

Some of his most well-known works include "Amar Bhoy Lagilo Mone", "Lagaiya Piriter Duri", "Jaiona Jaiona Konna", and "Amar Bari Ayre Bondhu".

His namaz-e-janaza (funeral prayer) took place at 10:00am today on the grounds of Daulatpur Adarsha High School and College. He was later laid to rest in the family graveyard.