Aurthohin to embark on maiden US tour

Aurthohin is set to embark on its first-ever tour of the United States later this year. The band will perform across various cities from the last week of October to mid-December, with shows scheduled in New York, Pennsylvania, Los Angeles, Chicago, Florida, Georgia, Massachusetts, and Virginia.

Following years of health challenges, including cancer treatment and multiple spinal surgeries, band frontman Saidus Salehin Sumon also known as Bassbaba Sumon had become largely inactive on stage. These issues led to Aurthohin's prolonged absence from concerts both at home and abroad.

Speaking to Prothom Alo on Sunday (July 20) afternoon, the band's manager Ehsanul Haque confirmed that Aurthohin is returning to the stage more regularly with this tour. "Due to Sumon bhai's health issues, we couldn't travel abroad for several years. We also haven't participated in many local events during this time. This tour has been under discussion for years, and finally, bhai has given his approval," he said.

Haque further mentioned that concerts are being planned in at least 12 cities, with final venues and dates to be announced soon via Aurthohin's official Facebook page and other platforms.

The current lineup of Aurthohin includes Sumon (vocals, bass guitar), Mark Don (drums), and Ehtesham Ali (guitar).