Trauma centre inoperative for three years

A trauma centre in Chattogram's Hathazari upazila has been lying inoperative since its inauguration in 2021 as the authorities still have not sanctioned adequate manpower and equipment.

The 20-bed lone centre in the north Chattogram was built to treat emergency road accident patients.

The centre, comprising a three-storey building for accommodation and other logistical purposes, was built at a cost of Tk 12 crore.

It was built at the point of two highways -- Chattogram-Rangamati and Chattogram-Khagrachhari -- to support victims injured in road accidents.

During a recent visit to the centre, this correspondent observed that some doors of the hospital were broken. The iron grilles were found rusty while windows were damaged.

Road accident victims are being referred to the Chattogram Medical College Hospital as the centre lies idle.

Rabi Kharmakar, a trader near the hospital, alleged that due to absence of security or caretaker, the place has turned into a den for gamblers.

Meanwhile, road accident victims are being referred to the Chattogram Medical College Hospital as the centre lies idle, said locals.

Shafiul Alam, secretary of Hathazari Bazar Businessmen Association, said, "No one is yet to receive any medical treatment from this centre due to negligence of local healthcare administration."

He urged the authorities to take immediate steps to make the centre operational.

Contacted, Rashmi Chakma, health and family planning officer of Hathazari upazila, said they could not initiate medical services at the centre due to a lack of manpower and equipment.

The trauma centre needs a skilled team of doctors and nurses.

"We have got approval to begin treatment there and are now trying to start with at least the outdoor unit with existing manpower," she added.