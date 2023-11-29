Hills being razed for aviary

A hill is being cut using an excavator, while a portion of another one has already been levelled -- this was what this correspondent saw during a visit to Sheikh Russel Aviary and Eco Park in Chattogram's Rangunia upazila.

Several hills are being razed by the eco-park authorities for building a bird aviary without permission from the Department of Environment. An aviary is a place where birds are kept, such as a zoo or a bird sanctuary.

According to project data, the Forest Department is constructing the aviary in the park on a 45,000 square feet area.

They have already razed a chunk from two hills since October and started making cages for the aviary.

The park, opened to the public in 2013, has been developed on over 500 acres of hill and plain lands in Nischinta Pur village under the upazila, with the Chattogram South Forest Division overseeing its operation.

The area is home to various species of flora and fauna, including over 200 native species of endangered birds. Several species of exotic birds, including African pelicans, swans, Eclectus parrots, and macaws, among others, have been added to the aviary.

"We are guarding this park. The higher authorities know about the hill cutting," said a forest guard of the park, wishing anonymity.

A firm is constructing the bird aviary under the supervision of the Public Works Department.

Contacted, Bipul Krisna Das, director of the eco-park development project and conservator of the forest (Chattogram region), said he was not aware of this matter.

"Neither PWD nor the construction firm informed us officially about the hill cutting," he claimed.

Abhijit Chowdhury, executive engineer of PWD (Ctg circle-1), admitted to not obtaining permission to raze hills.

"We just verbally informed the Forest Department before levelling these hills but didn't take permission from the DoE," he said.

Razing a hill without DoE's approval is an illegal and punishable offence under the Bangladesh Environment Preservation Act.

The punishment for breaking the law is up to two years' imprisonment or Tk 2 lakh fine, or both for first-time offenders. For subsequent offence, it is up to 10 years' imprisonment or Tk 10 lakh fine or both.

"We will take legal action against hill destroyers based on evidence found through investigation," said Ferdous Anwar, deputy director of DoE Chattogram.

Around 120 hills disappeared from the port city and neighbouring areas in the last four decades due to development works by many government and private organisations, which has become a major environmental concern, according to Bangladesh Environment Forum.

"Hills are natural aviaries. There was no need to destroy these hills to build an artificial one," said Mohammad Kamal Hossain, former professor of Institute of Forestry and Environmental Science at Chittagong University.

"The act will cause habitat loss for our native wildlife species and adversely affect the natural ecosystem," he added.