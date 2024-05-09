DIU celebrates achievements in the Duke of Edinburgh's International Award programme

Daffodil International University (DIU) organised a celebration of the achievements of its students in the Duke of Edinburgh's International Award programme on May 2 at "Professor Dr. Aminul Islam Seminar Hall". Distinguished guests, well-known award leaders, awardees, and students from different departments attended the event. The Duke of Edinburgh's International Award is a renowned worldwide structure for informal education and learning, motivating young people to have ambitious aspirations, acknowledge accomplishments, and make beneficial contributions to society. Since its establishment at DIU in 2013, the programme has experienced significant expansion, currently involving 49 enrolled students.

At the celebration, DIU stated with pride that 70 participants had successfully earned the bronze, silver, and gold awards. These accomplishments highlight the intense devotion and steadfastness of DIU's participation towards self-improvement and serving the community.

The main focus of the ceremony was the presentation of the bronze award to 13 outstanding young individuals for this semester. Mehedi Hasan Rabby, a student from the Department of Computer Science & Engineering and one of the recipients, recounted their experiences, serving as a source of inspiration for both their peers and other attendees. Showrav Das, another bronze awardee and a student from the Department of Computer Science & Engineering who is currently pursuing a semester in the Erasmus Exchange Programme in Poland, also shared his experiences through video conferencing.

The ceremony culminated in the presentation of certificates and pins to the awardees. Prof. Dr M Lutfar Rahman, Vice Chancellor of DIU graced the event as the Chief Guest along with the Proctor of the university, Prof. Dr Shaikh Muhammad Allayear.

In the congratulatory speech, Prof. Dr M Lutfar Rahman commended the awardees for their outstanding achievements and encouraged them to continue striving for excellence and making a positive impact in their communities. Additionally, his encouragement to plant trees reflects a broader vision of social responsibility, emphasising the importance of environmental conservation and sustainable practices. In doing so, he not only acknowledges the individual achievements of the awardees but also emphasises their role as responsible global citizens, tasked with making a tangible difference in the world around them.