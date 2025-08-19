Ducsu panels begin taking shape

Deadline for nomination collection, submission extended by a day

Umama Fatema (centre), former spokesperson of Students Against Discrimination, poses with other DUCSU polls aspirants after collecting her nomination form yesterday. She is expected to run for the vice president post. Photo: Prabir Das

Islami Chhatra Shibir yesterday announced its full 28-member panel, while Ganotantrik Chhatra Jote declared a partial line-up for the upcoming Dhaka University Central Students' Union election.

Former Students Against Discrimination spokesperson Umama Fatema, who collected her nomination papers, said she will announce her panel today. Leaders of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) also collected forms but have yet to declare their line-up for the September 9 polls.

Meanwhile, the university authorities extended yesterday's deadline for collecting nomination papers.

In a notice signed by Prof Dr Mohammad Zashim Uddin, chief returning officer of DUCSU and Hall Parliament Election, it said students had shown great enthusiasm, but many could not collect papers within time. "To ensure equal opportunities, the deadline has been extended to August 19, 5:00pm, for collection, and August 20, 5:00pm, for submission."

Yesterday alone, 442 aspirants picked up forms, bringing the total to 565 candidates for 28 DUCSU posts since August 12.

Shibir's panel includes Abu Sadik Kayem for vice president, SM Farhad for general secretary, and Mohiuddin Khan for assistant general secretary.

It has also nominated an ethnic minority student, students injured in the July uprising, students with disabilities, and activists linked to United People's Bangladesh and Inquilab Mancha.

Fatima Tasnim Juma of Inquilab Mancha will contest for Liberation War and democratic movement secretary, while Khan Jasim, who lost an eye during the uprising, is the candidate for international affairs secretary. Sorbo Mitra Chakma will vie for a member post.

Ganotantrik Chhatra Jote, a coalition of left-leaning groups, announced candidates for the top three posts: former Shamsunnahar Hall VP Sheikh Tasnim Afroze Emi for VP, DU Chhatra Union President Meghmallar Bosu for GS, and Jabir Ahmad Jubel of Biplobi Chhatra Maitree for AGS.

Somajtantrik Chhatra Front President Mozammel Haque has been nominated for Liberation War and democratic movement secretary.

The alliance said it will announce its full panel today.

Umama Fatema is expected to lead an independent panel and run for VP.

Sources said the GS post remains undecided, with DU Journalists' Association President Mohiuddin Muzahid Mahi, its former president Al Sadi Bhuiyan, and Mohiuddin Roni under consideration.

After collecting her form, Umama said, "We'll announce the panel tomorrow [Tuesday] based on competence. We aim to present a student-friendly DUCSU panel."

Bangladesh Gonotantrik Chhatra Songshod (BGCS) confirmed participation under a "Boishommo Birodhi Chhatra Sangsad" banner but has not declared names.

Sources said DU BGCS Convener Abdul Kader will run for VP and central convener Abu Baker Mojumder for GS. Debates continue over AGS, with Ashrefa Khatun, Zahid Ahsan, Tahmid Al Muddassir Chowdhury, and Hasib Al Islam under discussion.

Separately, Jamaluddin Khalid, former Bangladesh Islami Chhatra Andolon leader, and Mahin Sarker, joint member secretary of National Citizen Party, announced an independent panel titled "DU First".

Khalid will contest for VP, Sarker for GS, and Fateha Sharmin Anne for AGS.

Chhatra Odhikar Parishad declared an 18-member panel, eight from the parishad itself.

Its slate includes Bin Yamin Mollah for VP, Sabina Yasmin for GS, and Rakibul Islam for AGS, alongside secretaries for science, social welfare, health, human rights, and career development.

JCD leaders collected forms individually in phases. Central committee Joint General Secretary Maminul Islam Zisan, DU JCD Joint General Secretary BM Kawsar, and Abidul Islam Khan collected forms for VP.

DU JCD's Information and Research Secretary Zarif Rahman also collected, while Jasimuddin Hall JCD Convener Tanvir Bari Hamim took a form for GS.

Speaking to reporters, Hamim said, "We have over 400 aspirants. We've not finalised our panel yet but will do so by tonight [last night]."

Islami Chhatra Andolon members also collected papers, with probable candidates including Yasin Arafat (VP), Khairul Ahsan Marzan (GS), and Saif Mohammad Alauddin (AGS).

CHHATRA DAL DOUBTS LEVEL PLAYING FIELD

At a press conference in Madhur Canteen last night, DU JCD leaders alleged their activists were obstructed while collecting forms at Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Hall yesterday.

Its president Ganesh Chandra Roy Sahos said, "Despite failures of the administration, we welcomed the polls. We thought past mistakes would be corrected. But the administration failed to control the situation."

He alleged a group tried to attack their female activists and prevented them from collecting forms. "Our activists had to leave without papers as hall security could not control the situation."

The JCD later submitted a complaint to the vice-chancellor, demanding a review of CCTV footage and legal action. Leaders said the incident raised doubts about a level playing field in the election.

So far, 1,226 forms have also been collected for hall unions, Prof Zashim said at a briefing at Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Building.

Shahidullah Hall drew the highest with 97, followed by Zahurul Huq Hall (93), Surya Sen Hall (90), Bijoy Ekattor Hall (88), and Amar Ekushey Hall (84). Kuwait Maitree Hall had the lowest with 29.

He said all forms were collected by valid DU students and no one used a party identity. "Any nominee found on a criminal list before polling day may be disqualified."

The final DUCSU voter list shows 39,775 eligible voters -- 20,871 male and 18,902 female.

JUCSU NOMINATION COLLECTION BEGINS

Jahangirnagar University yesterday began distributing forms for its Central Students' Union and hall elections. On the first day, 46 aspirants collected JUCSU forms and 86 collected hall-level forms, said Election Commission Member-Secretary Prof AKM Rashidul Alam. Collection and submission will continue until 5:00pm today.

JU JCD in the afternoon submitted a memorandum demanding a two-day extension. Bangladesh Gonotantrik Chhatra Sangsad, Islami Chhatra Shibir, and Bangladesh Chhatra Union backed the call, saying more time would allow wider participation. JU JCD Convener Jahir Uddin Babor said his group had not finalised its panel yet. Two factions of Bangladesh Chhatra Union and several cultural groups are also preparing line-ups, while Islami Chhatra Shibir has already finalised its JUCSU and hall candidates.

The JUCSU and hall elections are scheduled for September 11.