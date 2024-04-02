BCL infighting: Satkhira medical students asked to vacate halls

A day after a clash between two groups of Bangladesh Chhatra League at Satkhira Medical College, the authorities asked all the students to vacate the halls today.

The decision was taken at the academic council of the medical college around noon today.

The order was issued in a notification signed by College Principal Prof Ruhul Kuddus.

Prince Saha, vice-president of BCL of the medical college unit, was injured in a clash between two factions that ensued yesterday over declaring the newly elected BCL president Abdul Muhith and General Secretary Tanvir Ahmed as unwanted on the college premises.

On March 27, the college authorities suspended the internship of Chhatra League leader Abdul Muhith for two months over vandalism and showdown on the campus the night before the 12th parliamentary election.

On March 29, the new committee of Satkhira Medical College Chhatra League was announced. Abdul Muhith and Tanvir Ahmed were made president and general secretary of the committee respectively.

Since the announcement of the committee, the leaders and activists of the two groups have been in a face-to-face position. At one stage, President Abdul Muhith and General Secretary Tanvir Ahmed were declared unwanted by the leaders and activists of the rival group.

Both sides took position on the campus yesterday and clashed, leaving several people, including BCL Vice-President Prince Saha, injured.

According to the decision of the academic council, the students were asked to leave the halls by 2:30pm today to avoid any untoward incident.