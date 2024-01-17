9 KU students going to Japan as part of 'Sakura Science Exchange Program'

A delegation of nine electric and communication engineering students of Khulna University will be visiting Japan from January 28 to February 3.

Sponsored by Japan Science and Technology Agency, the delegation will participate in various workshops at the University of Yamanashi under the Sakura Science exchange programme.

The participating students are Saurav Barman, Anin Hasan, Suman Roy, Al-Helal, Dipanjana Roy Chowdhury, Tasfia Tahsin, Asfia Afrin, Mahmudul Hasan Abid and Iffat Ara Talin. The delegation will be led by Prof Md Shamim Ahsan.

"This programme will open doors to collaborative research, workshops and professional development opportunities. The students will be able to gather insights on optical and wireless communication technologies, and in turn, play an important role in the development of the ICT sector," said KU VC Dr Mahmood Hossain.