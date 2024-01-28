SSC exams: Coaching centres will remain closed from Feb 13 to Mar 12

The government today directed all coaching centres across the country to be closed from February 13 to March 12, ahead of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations.

The decision came from a meeting of the National Monitoring and Law Enforcers' Committee of the education ministry, chaired by Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury.

This year 20,24,192 students will participate in the examinations at 3,700 centres of 29,735 educational institutions, according to the ministry.

The SSC and equivalent examinations will begin on February 15 with Bangla first paper. The examination will start at 10:00am and will continue till 1:00pm.

Examinations will be held in full syllabus.