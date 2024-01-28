Education
Star Digital Report
Sun Jan 28, 2024 07:24 PM
Last update on: Sun Jan 28, 2024 07:29 PM

Most Viewed

Education

SSC exams: Coaching centres will remain closed from Feb 13 to Mar 12

Star Digital Report
Sun Jan 28, 2024 07:24 PM Last update on: Sun Jan 28, 2024 07:29 PM
R&J Coaching Centre
Photo: Sifayet Ullah Sifat

The government today directed all coaching centres across the country to be closed from February 13 to March 12, ahead of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations.

The decision came from a meeting of the National Monitoring and Law Enforcers' Committee of the education ministry, chaired by Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

This year 20,24,192 students will participate in the examinations at 3,700 centres of 29,735 educational institutions, according to the ministry.

The SSC and equivalent examinations will begin on February 15 with Bangla first paper. The examination will start at 10:00am and will continue till 1:00pm.

Examinations will be held in full syllabus.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
ওবায়দুল কাদের
|রাজনীতি

নির্বাচনের সময় ভারত পাশে দাঁড়িয়েছিল, স্বীকার করতেই হবে: ওবায়দুল কাদের

নিত্যপ্রয়োজনীয় পণ্যের দাম সাধারণ মানুষের ক্রয়ক্ষমতার মধ্যে নিয়ে আসা বর্তমান সরকারের অন্যতম চ্যালেঞ্জ বলে মন্তব্য করেছেন আওয়ামী লীগের সাধারণ সম্পাদক এবং সড়ক পরিবহন ও সেতুমন্ত্রী ওবায়দুল কাদের।

৪৮ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

আন্ডারগ্রাউন্ড মেট্রোরেল প্রকল্প: সোমবার থেকে এয়ারপোর্ট রোডে যানজটের শঙ্কা

১০ মিনিট আগে
push notification