Government ICT officers forum elects new leadership

The Government ICT Officers Forum, a body of first-class gazetted ICT officers in the government sector, held its biannual election on July 13. Thirty-one candidates competed for 17 positions across six categories.

The newly elected officials are Chairman Md. Tomig Uddin Ahmed, Senior System Analyst at the Planning Department, and General Secretary Mohammad Ahsan Habib Suman, System Analyst at the National Board of Revenue. Other elected officials include Vice Presidents Md. Shahin Miah, Mihir Kanti Sarkar, and Abu Rayhan, Treasurer Zikra Amin BPAA, Secretary Md. Moniruzzaman, and Executive Members Azimul Islam, Md. Aminul Islam, Md. Shamsuddin Ahmed, Mohammad Rafid Shahriar, and Md. Shariful Islam Tarek.

Md. Abadul Haque Rubel was the sole candidate elected from the panel led by Mr. Mohammad Wahiduzzaman Khan.