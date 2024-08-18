Suhana and Anis Ahmed Foundation to financially support injured patients at Nitor

A total of 142 people, including 47 students, are currently undergoing treatment at the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (Nitor) for injuries suffered in clashes during the recent student-led protests.

Suhana and Anis Ahmed Foundation (SAAF) is providing support for their treatment at the hospital.

The foundation donated a check of Tk 10 lakh today as financial support for the injured in Nitor. Nusrat Tabassum, a coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, was present while the foundation handed over the check to the hospital authority.

Speaking to this reporter, Nusrat Tabassum said, "Suhana and Anis Ahmed Foundation had started their support activities with the injured earlier. Then, we worked in coordination with them to support the injured with medicines and other medical supplies. We have asked to them to support the injured on a priority basis."

Asha Paul, deputy general manager of SAAF, said that the hospital authorities are trying their best. But many patients will suffer from long-term problems. They will require devices that may not be provided by hospitals because they may be too expensive.

"There are some expensive antibiotics. We are trying to provide them. We will support them until the last patient is still left in this hospital," she said.

"We are providing medicine and financial support to the injured under treatment at Nitor. The condition of those injured is critical. Long-term treatment is required. We have provided assistance of Tk 30 lakh till now for the injured," she added.

Officials at Nitor said that among those who were shot during the recent violence and were treated at the hospital, 13 people lost their legs. One person lost an arm. A total of 642 people were treated at Nitor from July 12 to August 14. So far, five people died at the hospital after arriving with gunshot injuries.

According to Nitor, a committee of 5 members, including the director of Nitor, has been formed to ensure the treatment and management of the injured.

Three wards of the hospital — A-1, B-1 and Casualty-2 — have been designated as dedicated care units for treating those injured during the student protests and subsequent anti-government movement.

Mozaffar Hossain, joint director of Nitor, told The Daily Star said, "They (SAAF) are supporting the injured of quota reform movement across the country. We have formed a committee to determine what support is required for any injured. Those injured in the anti-discrimination movement, including students, who are receiving treatment in this hospital will receive support."

He said that the medicines purchased from outside the hospital will be adjusted if the bills are submitted to the hospital.