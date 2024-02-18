Nohor Initiatives Fellowship Program convocation held at Savar CRP

The convocation ceremony for the first batch of trainees of the fellowship program run by Nohor Initiatives, an organization working with physically disabled individuals, has been successfully held. At the same time, the new trainees of the fellowship program were welcomed through an orientation program. The event was organized on Saturday at the auditorium of the CRP Center in Savar. Valerie Ann Taylor, the founder of the Center for the Rehabilitation of the Paralyzed (CRP) and Chairman of Nohor Initiatives, was present during the occasion. In her welcome speech, Valerie stated that the greatest victory after the liberation war is making disabled individuals economically independent, a victory through which we have not only empowered disabled individuals in Bangladesh but also in nine other countries around the world. Valerie Ann Taylor wished the fellows success in their careers.

The Vice Chairman of the institution and renowned politician, Mr. Bobby Hajjaj, stated that today's victory proves that disabilities are not obstacles. With a different perspective, they will advance and conquer the world. He hoped that Nahar Initiatives would always find everyone's support. During the event, he also mentioned that by joining such efforts, the country's workforce could be increased, positioning Bangladesh as a unique example to the world.

Javed Sultan Piyas, Head of the Digital Division of Prothom Alo, also attended the event. He praised Nohor Initiatives for undertaking such initiatives and hoped for their continued success, expressing Prothom Alo's commendation for Nohor Initiatives' work.

H.M. Atif Wafik, the director of the Initiatives, mentioned their need for everyone's support, primarily through prayers, to stand by special individuals not only in Bangladesh but also across different countries worldwide.

Ariful Haque Sohan, Vice Chairman of the University of Scholars, stated that the University of Scholars would always support Nohor Initiatives. Each year, two students from Nohor Initiatives will get the opportunity to study on a full scholarship at the University of Scholars.

Farid Khan, the founder and executive director of the institution, highlighted the initiative's success in making people aware and proving that disabled individuals can become exemplary figures globally with the right opportunities. He humbly requested everyone to provide opportunities and support for moving forward to establish a society where disabled individuals are admired and celebrated for their leadership qualities and contributions, further advancing the nation.

Also present were various dignitaries including Tarique Afzal, the Managing Director of AB Bank. Notably, Nohor Initiatives has been conducting various welfare activities for autistic and disabled individuals since 2020. Currently, the institution has a fellowship program under which 200 disabled trainees are receiving training. Nohor Initiatives will arrange employment for those trained under the fellowship program. Additionally, Nohor Initiatives regularly organizes various programs on radio, television, and social media, as mentioned by Farid Khan, the founder and executive director. Global PR was the PR partner for this year's fellowship program convocation ceremony.

