Nohor initiates to make 10,000 physically challenged people self-reliant in the country

Nohor Initiatives aims to make 10,000 physically challenged people in the country self-reliant by 2028. To that end, the organization has started the 'Digital Fellowship Program-2024'. 200 physically challenged students from Bangladesh and eight other countries around the world have participated. To mark the completion of six months of this one-year fellowship program and four months of the internship program "The 2024 session", a fundraising event was organized at the Banani Club in the capital.

Brunei's Ambassador Haji Haris bin Haji Othman said at the event that through this program, the disabled will become self-reliant through digital training. He emphasized that disability is not a barrier and that people can contribute to the country's economy through skill acquisition with proper training. He called for the cooperation of people from all walks of life.

The organization's chairman, Valerie Ann Taylor, said in a video message at the event that through this fellowship program, people with physical disabilities will be able to contribute to the development of their families and society through skill acquisition.

The organization's vice-chairman, Bobby Hajjaj, stated that 2.8 percent of the population are people with disabilities. He called upon people from all walks of life to support the activities of Nohor Initiatives in helping these individuals in society. He expressed his desire to extend this cooperation to people across the country.

It was announced at the event that the 'Digital Fellowship Program-2024' was launched to train physically challenged people in various aspects of digital technology. 200 physically challenged students from Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Palestine, Nigeria, Ghana, and Kazakhstan participated in the program. Also present at the event were actors Tausif Mahbub, Azizul Hakim, and Zinat Hakim, footballer Kaiser Hamid, cricketer Javed Omar, Warfaze's Palash Noor, Daily Star Chief Business Officer Md Tajdin Hassan, Nohor Initiatives Treasurer Atif Wafiq, and Public Relations Director Roni Shah, Creative Director Mostafizur Rahman. Also Actor Tawsif Mahbub, Niloy Alamgir and Social Influencer Tasnuva Hridi Joined in working committee of Nohor Initiatives as a Director. Six months of the one-year fellowship program have been successfully completed. Today's event was organized to celebrate the success and announce future plans. The event was supported by Veritas Academy and Nagarvita Properties.