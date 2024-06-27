Bangladesh Venture Capital invested in Chaldal and Sokrio and hosted Founder's Insight

Bangladesh Venture Capital made BDT 25 million in investments in Chaldal Limited and Sokrio Technologies Limited. This substantial financial support is aimed at promoting the growth of these enterprises. BVCL's Chairperson Dr. Md. Sabur Khan mentioned that this demonstrates our commitment to nurturing the next generation of successful entrepreneurs.

Chaldal.com is a leading e-commerce platform in Bangladesh, revolutionizing the grocery delivery industry. Founded in 2014, Chaldal offers a seamless online shopping experience with a wide range of products, competitive prices, and swift delivery services. Committed to innovation and customer satisfaction, Chaldal has rapidly become a trusted household name. By leveraging technology and efficient logistics, Chaldal continues to set new standards in the Bangladeshi market. They are providing services to 25 lac customers in 3 districts including Dhaka, Chattogram, and Jessore.

Sokrio Technologies Limited is a SAAS platform providing Distribution Management System (DMS). Sokrio DMS is a smart sales automation system for retail channel management. Sokrio has over 40 clients in 24 industries. Sokrio DMS is being used by the sales teams of its clients across all the districts of Bangladesh. Sokrio has a diverse range of clients serving large companies from 800+ member sales teams to as low as 5 member sales teams through its SaaS-based solution. Over the last 12 months, using Sokrio DMS, the clients have visited 1.43 crore outlets and generated more than 86 lakh invoices valuing more than BDT 2,738 crore.

Bangladesh Venture Capital Limited also hosted 'Founder's Insight', an exceptional event featuring a panel discussion with esteemed startup founders. This event took place on June 25, 2024, at 71 Auditorium, Daffodil Plaza gathering the brightest minds in entrepreneurship and innovation. The Panelist were Dr. Md. Sabur Khan, Chairman of Daffodil Family and Bangladesh Venture Capital Limited; Waseem Alim, Founder & CEO of Chaldal Limited; Rasiul Kabir, Founder & CEO of Brainstation 23 PLC and Md. Mubir Mahbub Chowdhury, Founder & CEO of Sokrio Technologies Limited.