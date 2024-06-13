Shimanto bank opens sub-branch in Jubilee Road

Shimanto Bank inaugurated a sub-branch in Chattogram's Jubilee Road recently.

Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui, chairman of the bank and director general of Border Guard Bangladesh, was present as chief guest while Rafiqul Islam, managing director and CEO of the bank, was present as special guest, according to a press release.

Siddiqui expressed his vision to spread technology-driven banking services to people all over the country.

Sufi Mohamed Mizanur Rahman, chairman of PHP Group, directors of the bank and senior officials of Border Guard Bangladesh were also present.