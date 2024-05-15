Prime Bank Investment holds roadshow in Singapore

Syed M Omar Tayub, managing director and CEO of Prime Bank Investment Ltd, attends an Investment Roadshow Singapore 2024 at Novotel in Singapore recently. Photo: Prime Bank

Prime Bank Investment Ltd (PBIL) recently organised an "Investment Roadshow Singapore 2024", aiming to empower remittance earners and unlock the nation's potential in the Capital Market.

Powered by PrimeInvest Probashi, a discretionary stock market investment solution for remitters, the event garnered significant attention of the remitters at Novotel in Singapore.

Syed M Omar Tayub, managing director and CEO of PBIL, said Bangladesh witnessed significant development in its economy and infrastructure over the past decade.

Acknowledging the significant contribution of remittances to the local economy, which is the 7th largest remittance earner globally, Tayub underscored the importance of harnessing these funds effectively.

He highlighted the diverse investment opportunities available for remittance earners, showcasing avenues for them to maximise their financial potential and contribute further to the economic growth of the nation.

Md Tauhedul Islam, high commissioner of Bangladesh in Singapore, said: "This is the first time any investment bank of Bangladesh has taken such a big step for remitters. PBIL has launched PrimeInvest Probashi, a tailored stock market investment solution for those who live outside Bangladesh."

He highlighted the challenges individuals face when investing their money and stressed the critical importance of trust in financial institutions. Investment banks like PBIL need to inspire confidence in expatriates, both white and blue collar, encouraging them to invest their funds with global standard wealth management services.

Mohammad Shahriar Siddiqui, director of Bangladesh Bank, praised this ground-breaking effort by PBIL to launch PrimeInvest Probashi.

He urged individuals to send remittances through formal channels, emphasising their pivotal role in contributing to the country's economic development.

Among others, Mohammed Samiullah, executive director and CEO of Prime Exchange Company in Singapore, and other high officials were also present.