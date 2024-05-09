Nasir becomes Shwapno's new MD

Sabbir Hasan Nasir has recently been appointed as managing director of Shwapno, a subsidiary of ACI Limited.

Nasir was serving Shwapno as an executive director at ACI Logistics prior to his new role, according to a press release.

He joined ACI in 2012 as an executive director of Shwapno.

Under his leadership, Shwapno has become a leading a household name in Bangladesh.

Arif Dowla, group managing director of ACI, commended Nasir for his transformational leadership at Shwapno.

During his over 28-year professional career, Nasir has held various management positions in multinational companies as well as leading local companies.

After graduating from BUET in mechanical engineering in 1996, Nasir began his professional career at Bata Shoe Limited.

He later obtained his MBA from the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) at the University of Dhaka and moved on to work at IDE and Golfrate H&PC Limited in Angola, where he oversaw the manufacturing operations of Unilever.

Nasir also worked at Tetra Pak South East Asia Private Limited and served as the chief executive officer of OTOBI during 2006-2011.

He is also an alumni member of the MIT Sloan School of Management and the University of California, Berkeley.