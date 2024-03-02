BFIU, AACOBB organise anti-money laundering conference in Cox’s Bazar

Abdur Rouf Talukder, governor of the Bangladesh Bank, delivers his speech at the “Anti-Money Laundering Compliance Officers' Conference-2024”, for creating awareness to prevent money laundering at the Ocean Paradise Hotel and Resort in Cox’s Bazar recently. Photo: Exim Bank

The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), in collaboration with the Association of Anti-Money Laundering Compliance Officers of Banks in Bangladesh (AACOBB), organised a conference titled "Anti-Money Laundering Compliance Officers' Conference-2024" to raise awareness about methods to prevent money laundering at the Ocean Paradise Hotel and Resort in Cox's Bazar recently.

Abdur Rouf Talukder, governor of the Bangladesh Bank, attended the conference as chief guest, the bank said in a press release.

The BB governor advised banks to adopt plans targeting marginalised people to make Bangladesh 100 percent cashless by 2031.

He also discussed the steps taken by the central bank to control the import of luxury goods, encourage remittances through banking channels, and continue the growth of export earnings.

Md Masud Biswas, head of the BFIU, presided over the event, where Mashrur Arefin, chairman of the Association of Bankers Bangladesh (current duty), and Mohammad Ziaul Hasan Molla, chairman of the AACOBB, were present.

Among others, Sheikh Mohammad Salim Ullah, secretary of the financial institutions department of the ministry of finance, along with managing directors and CEOs of various commercial banks, and chief and deputy chief of anti-money laundering officers of 61 commercial banks were also present.