WebAble co-founder to speak at Seoul Global Digital Marketing S.E.T

The impact of artificial intelligence on our daily lives is yet to be fully realized. Leading the movement with proprietary natural language processing technology, WebAble's SAAS platform, ChatLeads will be represented in the global stage in Seoul on April 9 at "2019 Global Digital Marketing S.E.T ".

ChatLeads is an A.I driven customer experience platform offering omni-channel solutions for platforms including Messenger, Viber, Whatsapp and websites, according to a press release from WebAble.

Co-founder of WebAble and CEO of ChatLeads, Syed Shadab Mahbub, will be speaking at the event about "Utilizing A.I chatbot to deliver cross-cultural marketing".

He will also discuss changes to customer experience made by A.I chatbot and Facebook A.I messenger campaigns across Southeast Asia.

Shadab will be sharing the stage with Hubspot, Mercer, and other global leaders in the field, says the release.

This event will explore the implications of A.I driven customer experiences in an era of fragmented interfaces. CXOs will attend this event to get insights on the future of marketing with topics ranging from Agile Marketing Strategy, Artificial Intelligence Strategy Design, Southeast Asia Consumer Insight, Marketing Automation Solution, Cross-cultural Marketing Artificial Intelligence, and Agile Organization in Multi-cultural Marketing Environments.

ChatLeads’ entity and intent detection technology, with support for portmanteau languages like “Banglish”, aims to empower digital transformation for enterprises in Southeast Asia and globally.