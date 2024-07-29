Business
Mon Jul 29, 2024 01:16 PM
Last update on: Mon Jul 29, 2024 01:19 PM

Business

Stocks drop in first two hours of trading

The DSEX fell 34 points, or 0.63 percent, to 5,349 till 12.06 pm
Dhaka stocks snap three-day losing streak

Today, stocks dropped in the first two hours of trading after yesterday's slight rising movement.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), fell 34 points, or 0.63 percent, to 5,349 till 12.06 pm.

The DS30, the index for the blue chip stocks, down 8 points, or 0.46 percent, to 1,912.

At the same time, DSES, the shariah based companies' index, decreased 9 points, or 0.78 percent, to 1,168.

Turnover of thr DSE stood at Tk 233 crore. Of the traded issues, 49 stocks advanced, 287 declined and 48 remained the same.

