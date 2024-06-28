Satkhira EZ may draw $1b investment: Beza chief

The establishment of the Satkhira Economic Zone may attract around $1 billion in investment, Shaikh Yusuf Harun, executive chairman of the Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA), said yesterday.

"At least six thousand direct employment opportunities will be created through this investment in the zone,'' he added.

He was addressing a workshop, titled "Draft feasibility study of Satkhira Economic Zone", organised by BEZA at the deputy commissioner's office in Khulna.

He said BEZA's objective is to create an investment-friendly environment in various regions of the country, ensure planned industrialisation and boost employment opportunities.

Harun said 97 economic zones have been approved. Of these, 29 are under construction and 13 are in operation.

According to BEZA sources, the Mongla Economic Zone in Khulna is going to be established under a public-private partnership model on 205 acres of land.

Besides, many more projects are in the works.

A detailed project plan has been prepared for the establishment of an economic zone on about 200 acres of land in the Kotalipara upazila of Gopalganj.

In the Bheramara upazila of Kushtia, a feasibility study has been conducted for the establishment of an economic zone on about 430 acres of land.

Another economic zone in the Batiaghata upazila of Khulna is in the pipeline, with the Satkhira district administration providing 262 acres of land.

Md Feroz Shah, additional divisional commissioner (General) of Khulna, presided over the workshop.

Mohammad Humayun Kabir, deputy secretary of Satkhira, and Md Ali Ahsan, executive member (administration & finance) of BEZA, were among those who spoke.