Rupali Bank Q2 profit plunges 83%

The bank attributed the decline in profit to a fall in operating income

Rupali Bank's profit plummeted in the second quarter of 2025, due to lower operating income.

The state-owned lender's profit declined 83 percent year-on-year to Tk 3.41 crore in the April-June quarter of 2025.

Its consolidated earnings per share (EPS) stood at Tk 0.07 for the quarter, down from Tk 0.42 (restated) in the same period a year ago, according to a price-sensitive information disclosure today.

For the January-June period, Rupali Bank's consolidated EPS was Tk 0.20 compared to Tk 0.89 (restated) a year earlier.

Rupali Bank reported a substantial improvement in its cash management performance during the first half of the current year.

The bank's consolidated net operating cash flow per share (NOCFPS) soared to Tk 139.11, a significant rise from Tk 3.69 recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The NOCFPS increased because deposits rose, the bank said.

As of June 30, the government owned 90.19 percent of Rupali Bank shares, institutions held 3.43 percent and the public accounted for 6.38 percent, according to Dhaka Stock Exchange data.