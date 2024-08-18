Rashed Maqsood gets top job at BSEC

The interim government has appointed Khondoker Rashed Maqsood as chairman of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) for four years, according to a notice issued by the finance ministry today.

His appointment comes a day after M Masrur Reaz, an economist, declined to join the BSEC as its chief.

Maqsood is working with International Finance Corporation as an adviser for strategy and business development.

Maqsood also worked for Standard Bank and NRB Commercial Bank as managing director and CEO.

Previously, he was the country officer of Citibank NA Bangladesh. He also worked as the managing director of Citibank Indonesia.

On August 13, the government appointed M Masrur Reaz as the chief of BSEC.

The post has been vacant since Prof Shibli Rubayat-Ul Islam resigned on August 11 after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government.