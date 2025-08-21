Business
Staff Correspondent
Thu Aug 21, 2025 03:36 AM
Last update on: Thu Aug 21, 2025 03:44 AM

Business
Business

Panel to probe controversial video of BFIU head formed

Thu Aug 21, 2025 03:36 AM
Last update on: Thu Aug 21, 2025 03:44 AM
Staff Correspondent
Thu Aug 21, 2025 03:36 AM

The Financial Institutions Division (FID) of the finance ministry has formed a four-member committee to probe and submit an inquiry report on the controversial image/video of AFM Shahinul Islam, head of the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), that was circulating on social media.

Md Sayed Kutub, additional secretary of the FID, will be the convener of the committee, while the three members are Md Sirajul Islam, executive director of Bangladesh Bank; Md Matiur Rahman, director of the ICT-2 Division of the central bank; and Mohammad Saidul Islam, joint secretary of the FID, who will be the member secretary.

The inquiry committee will have to submit its report with opinions within seven working days.

In a statement, Mohammad Shahriar Siddiqui, director and assistant spokesperson of Bangladesh Bank, said, "If the allegations are proven on the basis of the investigation report, legal action will be taken against him."

In the meantime, in the interest of the investigation, the government has directed the BFIU chief to remain on leave, according to the BB statement.

On Tuesday, a section of Bangladesh Bank officials and employees submitted a memorandum to the governor.

The memorandum stated that multiple objectionable videos of Shahinul circulating on social media have severely damaged the image of the state and the institution.

Following the fall of the Awami League-led government, former BFIU chief Md Masud Biswas was forced to resign on August 8 last year amid protests from central bank officials.  The post remained vacant for a long time before Shahinul was appointed in January this year.

