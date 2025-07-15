Olympic to produce powder drink at Narayanganj plant

The company will purchase machinery worth Tk 92.53 lakh to set up the production line

Olympic Industries Ltd will purchase machinery worth around Tk 92.53 lakh from the local market to set up a new production line for powder drinks.

The line, which will manufacture its SIPO Fruity Saline and orange powder drinks, along with standard accessories, will have a combined annual production capacity of 4 427 tonnes, according to a disclosure published on the Dhaka Stock Exchange website today.

Of this, 1 682 tonnes will be SIPO Fruity Saline and 2 745 tonnes orange powder drink. The installation and commissioning will take place at Olympic's factory in Madanpur, Narayanganj.

Earlier this year, Olympic spent Tk 43.42 crore to acquire land in Gazipur and Narayanganj for future expansion.

Olympic Industries, one of the country's leading biscuit and confectionery makers, posted a net profit of Tk 42.98 crore in the January–March quarter of 2025, up slightly over 1 percent year-on-year.

As of 30 June, foreign investors collectively held the largest stake in the company at 32.38 percent, while sponsors and directors owned 20.77 percent. The remaining shares are held by institutional and general investors.