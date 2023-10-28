Business
October 29’s bank recruitment tests postponed

BB shared the information hours after BNP's call for hartal
October 29’s bank recruitment tests postponed

Bangladesh Bank has postponed all recruitment tests for state run banks and financial institutions conducted by the Bankers' Selection Committee scheduled to be held on October 29.

The banking regulator shared the information with journalists hours after the Bangladesh Nationalist Party called a countrywide dawn-to-dusk hartal for tomorrow.

Some viva examinations for senior officers of state-run banks and financial institutions scheduled to be held tomorrow have been postponed for unavoidable reasons, Bangladesh Bank Executive Director and Spokesperson Md Mezbaul Haque told The Daily Star.

The new date for the exams will be announced later, he said.

