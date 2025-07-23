National Bank posts Tk 763cr loss in Q2 

The bank’s inability to recover loans from defaulters and higher interest on deposits dented its bottom line

National Bank Ltd's losses piled up in the second quarter of 2025 as its inability to recover loans from defaulters and higher interest on deposits dented its bottom line.

The private commercial lender reported a consolidated loss of Tk 763 crore in the April-June quarter, more than four times higher than the same period a year ago.

Its loss per share stood at Tk 2.37 for the second quarter, up from a restated Tk 0.51 loss per share in April-June 2024, according to a disclosure on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) website today.

This comes after the bank incurred a loss of Tk 222.16 crore in the January-March quarter of this year.

For the January-June period, the banks' consolidated net operating cash flow per share (NOCFPS) was negative Tk 9.26, compared to negative Tk 7.95 in the same period of 2024.

The bank attributed the losses to its inability to book interest on loans and advances due to non-recovery from defaulters, alongside higher interest expenses on deposits and borrowings. As a result, the period ended with an operating loss, causing significant deviations in earnings per share, net asset value and NOCFPS.

As of June 30, 2025, sponsors and directors held 15.54 percent of shares of the bank, institutional investors 38.23 percent, foreign investors 0.36 percent, and the general public 45.87 percent, as per DSE data.