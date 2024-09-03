It's best time to probe stock irregularities

BSEC investigation committee says

This is the best time to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the stock irregularities and manipulation that occurred in the past 15 years, as no one would exert pressure to deviate from the findings, according to a BSEC investigation committee.

Stock regulator Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) on Sunday formed a five-member committee headed by Zia Uddin Ahmed, chairman of Terra Resources International Investment & Marketing Services Inc, the USA, to look into several irregularities.

The committee yesterday talked to journalists at a press briefing organised by the regulator at its office in the capital.

The committee head Ahmed said they would investigate several issues while utilising different media reports.

Many irregularities were identified in previous investigations in 1996 and 2010, but no one was punished, said Yawer Sayeed, a member of the committee.

Moreover, those responsible for the previous irregularities continued to operate in the market, while their followers are still active, said Sayeed.

"Now, without political pressure, no one will force us to exclude anyone's name," he commented. "We will investigate freely to produce a report that people will talk about even after our death."

Md Anowarul Islam, an executive director of the BSEC, said this is a unique opportunity to investigate any irregularities, as such a chance may not come again.

"So, we will try to do our best. This is our commitment."

Shafiqur Rahman, another member of the investigation committee, said the students-led mass upsurge has created a favourable environment for the stock regulator and the committee wants to capitalise on this opportunity by producing an impartial report.

In the press briefing, BSEC's Chairman Khondoker Rashed Maqsood and Commissioner ATM Tariquzzaman were present.

The BSEC formed the committee to examine whether there were any irregularities in the issuance of two bonds related to Beximco named the 'Beximco Green Sukuk Al Istisna' and the 'IFIC Guaranteed Sreepur Township Green Zero Coupon Bond'.

It will also investigate the selection of industrial conglomerate Bashundhara Group's ABG as the strategic partner of the Chittagong Stock Exchange, the approval of the initial public offering of Best Holdings -- the parent company of Le Meridien Dhaka.

Besides, the committee will investigate several other issues related to the stock market.