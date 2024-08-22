Islami Bank gets new board, Md Obayed Ullah Al Masud new chairman

Five new independent directors have been appointed

The Bangladesh Bank has formed a new board for Islami Bank Bangladesh with the appointment of five independent directors at the crisis-hit Shariah-based lender.

Md Obayed Ullah Al Masud, former managing director of Rupali Bank, has been appointed as the chairman of the board, according to a letter issued by the central bank today.

The BB constituted the board just a day after dissolving the previous one.

With this decision, S Alam Group's grip over the Islami Bank ended after seven years of its domination and rampant misappropriation of nearly a hundred thousand crores of taka in the name of loans.

S Alam Group chairman Mohammed Saiful Alam's eldest son Ahsanul Alam chaired the recently dissolved board.

Masud has also been appointed as an independent director.

Other independent directors are Mohammad Khurshid Wahab, former executive officer of Bangladesh Bank, Mohammad Abdul Jalil, former deputy general manager of Al Arafah Islami Bank, M Masud Rahman, former professor of finance department at Dhaka University, and Md Abdus Salam, a chattered account.