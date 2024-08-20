Business
Inquiry committee to investigate complaints against five a2i officials

Muhammed Mehedi Hassan, additional secretary of the ICT Division, will chair the committee
The ICT Division has formed a three-member committee to investigate complaints against five officials of the Aspire to Innovate (A2I) programme, a flagship initiative implemented by the ICT Department.

The complaints, raised by various individuals anonymously on social media, have prompted the department to take this action, according to a statement.

On Monday, the formation of the committee was confirmed through an office order signed by Md Zillur Rahman, deputy secretary of the ICT Division.

Muhammed Mehedi Hassan, additional secretary of the ICT Division, will chair the committee, which has been tasked with thoroughly investigating the allegations and is expected to submit its report within five working days.

The A2I programme aims at driving innovation and digitization across various sectors in Bangladesh.

Related topic:
ICT DivisionA2I
