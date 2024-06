Inflation increased to 9.89 percent in May driven by higher food prices, figures from the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics showed today.

It was 9.74 percent in April.

Food inflation surged 54 basis points to 10.76 percent from 10.22 percent while non-food inflation slipped 15 basis points to 9.19 percent from 9.34 percent.

In 2022-23, the average inflation rate was 9.02 percent, far higher than the average of 6 percent in recent years.