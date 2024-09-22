Hilsa export decision was taken for greater interest of Bangladesh: commerce adviser

The government high-ups took the decision

The decision to export 3,000 tonnes of hilsa fish to India from Bangladesh on the occasion of the Durga Puja was taken for greater interest of the country, said Salehuddin Ahmed, commerce adviser to the interim government.

He made the comment today while talking to a group of journalists after meetings with IMF Country Representative Jayendu De, French Ambassador in Bangladesh Marie Masdupuy and Korean Ambassador in Bangladesh Park Young sik at the adviser's secretariat office in Dhaka.

The hilsa export decision came from the government high-ups after the Fisheries and Livestock Adviser Farida Akhtar earlier said that no permission will be given this year to ship hilsa to India.

However, the commerce ministry released a statement on Saturday giving go-ahead to the export of Bangladesh's national fish to its neighbour ahead of one of the biggest celebrations of Hindus.

In the statement, the commerce ministry mentioned a reference of the foreign ministry for exporting hilsa to India.