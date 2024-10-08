Govt to import 4.5 crore eggs to stabilise prices

Seven companies given permission to bring in the eggs within December 31 this year

The commerce ministry has allowed seven firms to import 4.5 crore eggs to boost supply and help contain its rising prices.

The companies have to complete the imports by December 31 this year, according to a notice from the ministry.

Dhaka-based M/S Mim Enterprise and M/S Prime Care Bangladesh along with Jashore-based M/S Tawsin Traders have been authorised to import one crore eggs each.

The remaining four will import a total of 1.5 crore eggs.

The ministry gave the temporary permission after the recent price surge in egg, the most affordable source of protein in the country.

The price of four eggs rose by nearly 5 percent to Tk 54-Tk 58 today, up from Tk 52-Tk 55 a month ago in Dhaka markets, according to data from the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh.

Bangladesh requires five crore eggs daily and eggs mostly comes in Dhaka from western regions, such as Tangail, Jashore, Thakurgaon, Pabna, Panchagarh and Rajshahi, alongside adjoining areas like Narsingdi and Gazipur.